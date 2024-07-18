"Several brokerages lowered Asian Paints Ltd.'s target price and earnings estimates, citing increased competitive pressures and rising costs as significant concerns.The paint maker's first-quarter profit fell, with revenues declining on account of a high base, price cuts, and subdued demand. India's largest paintmaker saw a 24.6% dip in consolidated net profit year-on-year to Rs 1,187 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,407.3-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg..Asian Paints Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue fell 2% to Rs 8,969 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,318.4 crore).Operating profit declined 20% to Rs 1,694 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,965.4 crore).Margin shrank to 18.9% from 23.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%).Net profit fell 24.6% to Rs 1,187 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,407.3 crore)Despite some optimism regarding demand recovery and strategic initiatives, the paint giant faces a challenging environment, reflected in the downward revisions of target prices and earnings estimates.Here are brokerages views on Asian Paint's first-quarter results:.Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle Forecasts 1.5% Inflation This Quarter, More Price Hikes Coming.Retains 'underperform' on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,100 apiece, implying a downside of 29% from previous close.International revenue declined by 2%.International profitability saw a sharp decline due to losses in Asia and the South Pacific.Infra demand is subdued due to elections.Cuts earnings per share estimate for fiscal 2025-2027 by 1-7%Valuations are around 50 times which is expensive. .Reiterates its 'sell' call on the stock and cuts the target price to Rs 2,400 apiece from Rs 2,600 apiece earlier, implying a downside of 19% to previous closeExpects around an 8% gap in volume and value in the near term.The July 2024 price hike was only 1%, and a rural demand uptick can further hurt the product mix.Increased competitive intensity will keep margins under pressure.Sees revenue growth and Ebitda margins at 3% and 18.7%, respectively. for fiscal 2025. Earnings per share may fall 13% year over year.Expects to see an impact of the Birla Opus launch in the industry.Maintains a 'neutral' rating on the stock and reduces the target price to Rs 2,850 apiece from Rs 2,925 apiece earlier, implying a downside of 4% from previous close.Murphy’s law is playing out; fiscal 2025 will see weak earnings growth.First-quarter fiscal 2025 volumes growth of 7% year-on-year missed management guidance of double-digit growthCuts earnings per share for fiscal 2025, 2025, and 2027 to 7.8%, 6.4%, and 5.7%, respectively.Low earnings growth due to the overhang of higher competition in the sectorExpects compound annual growth of 7% in earnings per share over fiscal 2024–2027.Downside risks: lower than expected volumes, margins, and higher than expected competitive intensity.UltraTech Cement Q1 Preview: Margin To Expand On Lower Base Despite Profitability Hit.Maintains 'neutral' rating on the stock and reduces target price to Rs 2,750 apiece, implying a downside of 7% to previous close.Second consecutive quarter of revenue declineEmployee cost increased 23% after one off cost reversalExpects festive season to face intense competition.Rates 'neutral' and lowers target price to Rs 2,800 apiece from Rs 2,870 apiece earlier, implying a downside of 6% previous close.Company's success in premium segments will be crucialExpects negative share price reactionIntensive competition to threaten margins.Maintains 'buy' on the stock and revises target price to Rs 3,650 apiece from Rs 3,550 apiece earlier, implying an upside of 23% from previous close.Demand impacted by heatwave and electionsGross margin impacted due to raw material inflation and weak product mixLower than anticipated margins in fiscal 2025 due to higher staff cost.Reliance Industries Q1 Preview: Lower Refining Margin, Spreads To Weigh On Earnings.On the NSE, Asian Paints' stock fell as much as 4.45% in early trade to Rs 2,842 apiece, the lowest since May 22. It was trading 2.01% lower at Rs 2,914.5 per share, compared to a 0.33% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:40 a.m..Asian Paints Drops To Two-Month Low As Q1 Results Disappoint"