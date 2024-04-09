Sensex's Top Laggards Could Be In For A Turnaround

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, crossing the 75,000 mark for the first time, with gains led by Tata Steel Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. The benchmark took 83 sessions since its previous milestone high of 70,000, which it hit on Dec. 11 last year.

Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Steel were the top performers in the index's 5,000-point rally, while Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were the top laggards.

Analysts' consensus estimates, according to Bloomberg, suggest that the recent underperformance among the top laggards may not continue, factoring in a higher upside potential than its top gainers.