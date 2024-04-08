Asian Paints' Near Nil Returns — Is There A Silver Lining?

Asian Paints Ltd.'s shares are hovering at the same level as three year ago. In other words, they have given almost no return over this period. However, a deeper inspection shows that they rose as much as 40% before been trimmed by consumption stock cyclicality.

Shares of Asian Paints have spiked and dipped during these past three years, creating a series of troughs and crests. Thus, an investor who bought shares in April 2021 dip and sold them around the peak in September 2021 and repeated a similar strategy might have more than doubled their investment, a study by NDTV Profit showed.

Lets look at how the company's market capitalisation performed in comparison to its net profit.