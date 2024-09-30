As SEBI Prepares To Tighten Rules, Retail Options Traders Bemoan Losses

Vikram Bhagwan, a 40-year old businessman based in Chandigarh, started investing in futures and options during the Covid-19 pandemic to create an alternative source of wealth in a time when his business was nearly "shut" due to lockdown.

Instead, he ended up making consistent losses in the following 18 months.

"Once, I had lost up to Rs 4.5 lakh in a day, and it took me at least five months to recover this loss," said Bhagwan, adding that this was due to lack of knowledge.

Bhagwan's story is one of many such retail traders who have burnt their hands in the F&O market. Nine out of 10 F&O traders incurred losses of around Rs 2 lakh on an average, according to the latest data by Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Over 93% retail investors lost money in F&O in three years. Overall share of loss-making traders rose to 91.1% in fiscal ending March 2024 from 89% two years ago, according to the regulator.

Om Prakash Singh, a teacher living in Bihar, also started F&O trading during the pandemic. He lost his entire capital of Rs 50,000 within four days. To recover from such losses, he invested again, only leading to more losses.

"Now I will never invest money in F&O, and will neither recommend it to anyone who is investing in it," he added.