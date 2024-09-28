SEBI Board Meeting Expectations: Here’s All That Could Be Discussed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to hold its board meeting on Monday and the entire market landscape is worried about what is going to be on the regulator’s agenda.

NDTV Profit previously reported that the regulator may approve tighter curbs on F&O trading due to the immense losses faced by the individual traders.

Additionally, the board could discuss the introduction of a new asset class between mutual funds and portfolio management services to offer investors more diversity in investment management.

Another issue that could be on the agenda of the regulator’s board is employee dissatisfaction with the regulator and measures to address and resolve them.