Apollo Hospitals Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.'s share price rose over 6% on Thursday, after reporting a 59% jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year, surpassing analysts' expectations.

The company posted a profit of Rs 395.7 crore for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024, according to a filing with the stock exchange on Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a profit of Rs 367 crore.

Revenue from healthcare services rose 14% to Rs 2,903 crore, up from Rs 2,547.2 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or Ebitda, also grew 14%, reaching Rs 722 crore with a margin of 24.87%. Profit from operations increased 16%, amounting to Rs 364.3 crore.

As of Sept. 30, Apollo Hospitals operated 7,994 beds across its network (excluding Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. and managed beds), with the overall occupancy rate improving to 73% from 68%, driven by higher patient volumes.

“Earnings were driven by strong performance in healthcare services, pharmacy—both online and offline—as well as Apollo Health and Lifestyle," said Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals.

While there was some fluctuation in medical admission growth—last quarter company was at 10% volume growth, this quarter was 8%—Reddy remains positive. “The whole network is firing; therefore, we shall see continued growth in volumes.”

“Looking forward, we should expect stable margins, and yes, definitely there is an improvement on a consolidated basis. Going forward, we should only see it improve.”

Reddy said the company's profit after tax and enhanced performance is sustainable.

There was a substantial increase in occupancy rates in metro hospitals, especially in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, she said. “Metro hospitals’ occupancy is 20% higher. From here, growth will be a combination of case mix, with a 3% tariff increase that has also contributed to this improvement.”