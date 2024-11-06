Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results: Profit Surges 59%, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsApollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results: Profit Surges 59%, Beats Estimates
06 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s consolidated net profit jumped 59% in the second quarter. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s consolidated net profit jumped 59% in the second quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The company posted a profit of Rs 395.70 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 367 crore.

Apollo Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.3% to Rs 5,589.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,532 crore).

  • Ebitda up 30% to Rs 815.50 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 781 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 14.6% versus 12.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.1%).

  • Net profit up 59% to Rs 395.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 367 crore).

Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 0.03% higher at Rs 6,968.10 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 1.13% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

(This is a developing story).

