Angel One Share Price Jumps After Q2 Profit, Income Rise

Angel One Ltd.'s share price rose over 10% on Tuesday after the company's second quarter net profit and income rose.

The online brokerage platform's total income rose 44% to Rs 1,514.71 crore in the July-September period. This compares to Rs 1,047.87 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Angel One's net profit jumped 39% to Rs 423.38 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to Rs 304.47 crore in net profit that the financial services company posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Angel One recently levied transaction charges on delivery-based equity trades, which had earlier been free. Brokerage charges of Rs 20 or 0.1%+GST, whichever is lower, will be levied per executed order. A minimum brokerage of Rs 2 shall be levied.

Set to be in effect from Oct. 1, the brokerage raised the securities transaction tax in accordance with the updated guidelines provided by the Union Budget 2025.

The sale of futures in securities will now attract an STT of 0.02% against 0.0125% earlier, while STT on sale of options contracts will be 0.1% of the premium value, from 0.0625% earlier.