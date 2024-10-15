Angel One Share Price Jumps After Q2 Profit, Income Rise

NDTV ProfitMarketsAngel One Share Price Jumps After Q2 Profit, Income Rise
Angel One's net profit jumped 39% to Rs 423.38 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

15 Oct 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Angel One Ltd.'s share price rose over 10% on Tuesday after the company's second quarter net profit and income rose.

The online brokerage platform's total income rose 44% to Rs 1,514.71 crore in the July-September period. This compares to Rs 1,047.87 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Angel One's net profit jumped 39% to Rs 423.38 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to Rs 304.47 crore in net profit that the financial services company posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Angel One recently levied transaction charges on delivery-based equity trades, which had earlier been free. Brokerage charges of Rs 20 or 0.1%+GST, whichever is lower, will be levied per executed order. A minimum brokerage of Rs 2 shall be levied.

Set to be in effect from Oct. 1, the brokerage raised the securities transaction tax in accordance with the updated guidelines provided by the Union Budget 2025.

The sale of futures in securities will now attract an STT of 0.02% against 0.0125% earlier, while STT on sale of options contracts will be 0.1% of the premium value, from 0.0625% earlier.

Angel One Share Price Today

Angel One' share price rose as much as 10.5% during the day before paring gains to trade 9.52% higher at Rs 2,982.40 apiece as of 9:41 a.m., compared to a 0.18% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 43.49% in the last 12 months and fallen 14.56% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 70.27.

Six out of the nine analysts tracking Angel One have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential downside of 3%.

