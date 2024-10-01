Angel One Updates Transaction Charges, Share Price Jumps

Shares of the Angel One Ltd. surged as much as 7.5% on Tuesday after it levied transaction charges on delivery based equity trades, which had earlier been free.

Brokerage charges of Rs 20 or 0.1%+GST, whichever is lower, will be levied per executed order. Minimum brokerage of Rs 2 shall be levied.

Set to be in effect from Oct. 1, the brokerage raised the securities transaction tax in accordance with the updated guidelines provided by the Union Budget 2025.