Anand Rathi Stock Brokers Lists At Small Premium Over IPO Price

Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

The Anand Rathi Share IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 745 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 1.8 crore shares. The price band was between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share.

The proceeds of the IPO to the tune of Rs 550 crore would be allocated to fund the company's long-term working capital requirements, and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO was booked 20.66 times last week. Investors placed bid for 27,60,82,128 shares against the 1,33,63,342 on offer.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 43.80 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 28.60 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 4.78 times. The employee's reserved quota was booked 2.56 times.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, incorporated in 1991, is a brokerage firm. The company provides broking services, margin trading and financial product distribution under the ‘Anand Rathi’ brand, helping clients invest in equities, derivatives, commodities and currency markets.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 845.70 crore in financial year 2025, up from Rs 467.83 crore in fiscal 2023. During the same period, profit after tax increased from Rs 37.75 crore to Rs 103.61 crore.