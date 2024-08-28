Zee Should Focus On Business Fundamentals With Sony Dispute Out Of The Way, Say Analysts
Amid corporate governance issues, Zee has also witnessed a steady decline in its advertising revenue for the last eight quarters.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s focus should now be on improving its business fundamentals to trigger a major rerating from analysts after having settled the dispute with Sony Pictures, according to brokerages.
The company has resolved all the merger-related disputes with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt., formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. and opted for a non-cash settlement, both companies informed the exchanges on Tuesday. The resolve came after a months-long fiasco over its merger deal, which entails filing for lawsuits in domestic and international courts.
As part of the settlement, both companies will withdraw their cases against each other from their respective courts.
Citi Research said the recent track record for Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been mixed, with a section of the market is concerned about its corporate governance issues.
The brokerage maintains a 'sell' on the stock with the target price of Rs 137 apiece, implying a 8.7% downside from Tuesday's closing price.
The resolution between the two parties of the merger deal ended a "tumultuous" journey of three years, according to Emkay Global Research. It has also alleviated some of the concerns investors had over the subject.
However, other legal risks persist for Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Disney's ongoing proceedings for non-compliance of cricket rights purchase and Puneet Goenka's ongoing SEBI proceedings, the brokerages said.
The entertainment company also witnessed a steady decline in its advertising revenue for the last eight quarters. The quantum of decline reduced in only a few quarters, Emkay Global Research said.
The brokerage observed Zee Entertainment Enterprises is up against a "tough" business environment as it aims to deliver better performance amid the exit of senior personnel in the last couple of months.
The recent settlement calls for stock rerating in case a new buyer comes into the picture. A lack of major investors during a recent fundraise does not inspire confidence either, Emkay Global Research said.
The brokerage has a 'reduce' on the stock and a target price of Rs 150, implying a 0.53% downside from Tuesday's closing price.
OTT Boom, Macro Key Downside Risks: Citi
Inability to effectively manage 'Over The Top' video consumption threat.
Prolonged macro challenges.
Unfavorable regulations or prolonged volatility post the tariff order implementation may be an issue.
Elevated competitive dynamics in a period where Zee Entertainment Enterprises is reducing investments could dent growth.
Zee5, Viewership Shares To Provide Support
Improvement in viewership shares or a meaningful uptick in the economic environment could drive better ad growth outperformance.
Improving trends in working capital and better cash generation overall could provide comfort.
Improved traction in Zee5.
Zee Q1 - Ebitda Margin Expansion Surprises Positively As Cost-Saving Initiatives Bear Fruit: ICICI Securities
On Wednesday morning, Zee Entertainment Enterprises had 12.93 lakh shares, or 0.14% equity, change hands at Rs 152.89 apiece. The company has 96,05,19420 shares outstanding as of June 30.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 2.66% to Rs 154.84, the highest level since Aug. 27.
The stock fell 42.01% in last 12 months and 44.61% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.15.
Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.4%