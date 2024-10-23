Ambuja Cements Can Bolster South Foothold With Orient Acquisition, Says Nomura

Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s acquisition of Orient Cements Ltd. could accelerate consolidation in the industry and will help the Adani Group's cement arm to hit the 140 million tonnes annual capacity target by 2028, according to brokerages.

Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of Orient Cement at an equity value of Rs. 8,100 crore as part of its expansion spree. This acquisition will add 16.6 million tonnes to Ambuja Cements' annual capacity, the cement maker said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. It will be fully funded through internal accruals.

Ambuja's plan to increase cement and clinker capacity post the acquisition could help it secure 12% capacity share in south India versus the current 10%, Nomura said in a note. "We believe the inorganic expansion will still play an important role in Ambuja’s future growth."