Adani's Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement For Rs 8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Ltd., the Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Orient Cement Ltd. at an equity value of Rs. 8,100 crore as part of its expansion spree.

This acquisition will add 16.6 million tonnes to Ambuja Cements' annual capacity, the cement maker said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, and will be fully funded through internal accruals.

Billionaire Adani's cement arm will acquire a 46.8% stake from the promoters and the existing shareholders of the company which will trigger an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake at 395.40 per share.

The acquisition of C K Birla Group's cement firm complements Ambuja’s existing cement footprint, it said in the statement. This reduces the overall lead distances and logistics costs for the cement business and improves market share in core markets, it said.

The operational cement capacity will be acquired at $58 per tonne and the capacity acquired is lower than the greenfield set-up cost of $110-120.