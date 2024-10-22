Orient Cement Share Price Hits Life High After Ambuja Cements Announces Acquisition

Orient Cement Ltd.'s share price hit a lifetime high, soaring over 7%, after Ambuja Cements announced its acquisition of a 45.7% stake in OCL.

Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s stock also rose nearly 2% in early trade on Tuesday following the company's announcement of its acquisition for approximately Rs 8,100 crore. Ambuja Cements plans to fund the entire acquisition through internal accruals.

OCL has strong established presence in the South and West Indian markets and this acquisition is expected to increase Ambuja's market share across India by 2%.

OCL brings valuable assets to the table, including ready-to-execute projects totaling 8.1 million tonnes per annum and substantial high-quality limestone reserves located in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. These resources are anticipated to drive future growth, particularly in Northern India, where demand for cement is robust.