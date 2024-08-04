Stock Market Tomorrow: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 5

The US stock selloff on Friday deepened and bond yields dropped sharply after a disappointing jobs report heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates at a two-decade high could lead to a more severe economic slowdown.

The S&P 500 experienced its worst response to jobs data in nearly two years. Meanwhile, a steep decline in major technology companies caused the Nasdaq 100 to fall more than 10% from its peak, officially entering correction territory.

Brent crude closed 3.41% lower at $76.81 a barrel. Gold fell 0.12% to $2,443.24 an ounce.