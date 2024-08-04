Stock Market Tomorrow: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 5
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, trade setup and much more!
The Indian markets on Monday will be reading off the week gone by as well as looking ahead to the interesting data points that are going to be announced through the week. While the first quarter earnings season will start winding down, the Reserve Bank of India will announce key lending rates after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Eye On Wall Street Close
The US stock selloff on Friday deepened and bond yields dropped sharply after a disappointing jobs report heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates at a two-decade high could lead to a more severe economic slowdown.
The S&P 500 experienced its worst response to jobs data in nearly two years. Meanwhile, a steep decline in major technology companies caused the Nasdaq 100 to fall more than 10% from its peak, officially entering correction territory.
Brent crude closed 3.41% lower at $76.81 a barrel. Gold fell 0.12% to $2,443.24 an ounce.
Indian Market Recap
India's benchmark equity indices reversed five consecutive sessions of gains to close lower on Friday, snapping a weekly gaining streak of eight weeks to end at their lowest closing since July 25.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 293.20 points or 1.17% down at 24,717.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 885.60 points or 1.08% lower at 80,981.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,310 crore and domestic investors turned net buyers after one session of selling and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,965.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency depreciated 3 paise to end at a record closing low of Rs 83.75 against the US dollar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Britannia Industries Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 6% to Rs 4,250.3 crore versus Rs 4,010.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,177.8 crore).
Ebitda rose 9% to Rs 753.66 crore versus Rs 688.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 774.1 crore).
Margin stood at 17.7% versus 17.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.5%).
Net profit up 11% at Rs 505 crore versus Rs 455 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 527 crore)
Titan Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.5% to Rs 13,266 crore versus Rs 11,897 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs. 12,642.7 crore).
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 1,247 crore versus Rs 1,125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,242 crore).
Margin at 9.4% versus 9.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.8%).
Net Profit down 5% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 756 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs. 797.2 crore).
Delhivery Q1 FY 25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5% at Rs 2,172 crore versus Rs 2,076 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,153 crore).
Ebitda up 112% at Rs 97 crore versus Rs 46 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 45 crore).
Ebitda margin at 4.5% versus 2.2% (Bloomberg estimate 2.1%).
Net profit at Rs 54 crore versus loss of Rs 68 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss Rs 68 crore).
Medplus Health Services Q1 FY 25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up15.96% at Rs 1489 crore versus Rs 1284 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,496 crore).
Ebitda up 32.76% at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 70.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 74 crore).
Ebitda margin up 79 bps at 6.31% versus 5.51% (Bloomberg estimate 4.9%).
Net profit up 257.5% at Rs 14.3 crore versus Rs 4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 11 crore).
Archean Chemical Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 37.9% at Rs 213 crore versus Rs 343 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 336 crore).
Ebitda down 47% at Rs 71 crore versus Rs 134 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 102 crore).
Margin at 33.5% versus 39.2% (Bloomberg estimate 30.4%).
Net profit down 52.1% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 71 crore).
Sheela Foam Q1 FY 25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26% at Rs 810 crore versus Rs 645 crore.
Ebitda down 23% at Rs 60 crore versus Rs 78 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.4% versus 12.1%.
Net profit up 9 % at Rs 47 crore versus Rs 43 crore.
LIC Housing Finance Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 0.5% at Rs 6,784 crore versus Rs 6,747 crore.
Net profit down 1.8% at `Rs 1,300 crore versus Rs 1,324 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,235 crore).
Earnings in Focus On Monday
Avanti Feeds, BEML, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, BLS International, Brigade Enterprises, Century Plyboards, Deepak Nitrite, Devani International, GSFC, H G Infra Engineering, Honeywell Automation, Marico, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Orient Cement, Sandhur Maganese and Iron Ores, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Syrma SGS Technology, Tata Chemicals, Triveni Turbine, Vijaya Diagonistic Centre, V-Mart Retail, VRL Logistics.
Stocks To Watch On Aug. 5
SJVN: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the investment of Rs 5,792.36 crores for the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project at a levelized tariff of Rs 4.99 per unit.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company reported overall disbursement at Rs 4,530 crore, up 3% year-on-year, Business assets at Rs 1.07 lakh crore, up 22% year-on-year, and Collection efficiency at 95% for the month of July.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company will acquire Sojitz Corp's 34% stake in JV Motherson Auto Solutions for Rs 237 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company subsidiary Classic Legends executed a JV agreement with Tube Investments of India in the ratio of 50:50 to use the BSA Marks in India for motorcycles, their parts, and accessories to be manufactured and sold by the subsidiary.
Power Grid Corporation Of India: The company emerged as a successful bidder for an inter-state transmission line in Rajasthan.
HEG: The board is to consider a stock split on August 13.
Power Mech Projects: The company received an order worth Rs 142 crore for the revival of Phase II of Meenakshi Energy in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.
Gland Pharma: USFDA conducted an unannounced inspection at the company’s facility for Good Manufacturing Practices between July 25 and August 2 and concluded with three 483 observations.
Jyothy Labs: Sanjay Agarwal resigned as CFO effective August 21.
Aptech: Pawan Nawal was appointed as Group CFO effective August 2.
IPO Offering
Ceigall India: The public issue was subscribed to 1.23 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.01 times), non-institutional investors (1.75 times), retail investors (1.65 times) and reserved for employees (5.47 times).
Ola Electric Mobility: The public issue was subscribed to 0.35 times on day 1. The bids were led retail investors (1.57 times) and reserved for employees (4.88 times), non-institutional investors (0.2 times).
Block Deals
Netweb Tech India: Navin Lodha sold 4.1 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 2232.1 apiece, Niraj Lodha sold 4.1 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 2232.1 apiece and Sanjay Lodha sold 8.21 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 2232.1 apiece. Vivek Lodha also offloaded 4.1 lakh shares (0.72%) at Rs 2232.1 apiece. On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 10.75 lakh shares (1.9%) at Rs 2232.1 apiece, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited - Odi bought 4.48 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 2232.1 apiece and Societe Generale bought 2.73 lakh shares (0.48%) and among others at Rs 2232.1 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Genus Power Infrastructures: Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 59.7 lakh shares (1.96%) at Rs 346.5 apiece, Banwari Lal Todi sold 40 lakh shares (1.31%) at Rs 346.5 apiece, andSeema Todi sold 26 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 347.07 apiece. Anand Todi also sold 19 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 346.52 apiece.
Insider Trades
Bajaj Finserv: Promoter Bachhraj & Company bought 2.25 lakh shares on July 30.
Bajaj Finserv: Aryaman Family Trust, Nirvaan Family Trust, Sunaina Kejriwal sold 75,000 shares each on July 30.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record Dividend: Hercules Hoists, Alembic, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Greenply Industries, Linde India.
Ex/record AGM: Godrej Industries, Somany Ceramics, Hercules Hoists, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Greenply Industries, Linde India.
Ex/record Buyback: Welspun Living.
Moved out short-term Framework: Agri-Tech (India), Apex Frozen Foods, Nova Agritech, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures down by 1.33% to 24,700 at a discount of 17 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 0.4%.
Nifty Bank August futures down by 0.64% to 51,420 at a premium of 70 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest up by 6.1%.
Nifty Options August 8 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options August 7 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 52,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 50,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Capital, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers, GNFC, Granules, India Cements, India Mart, RBL Bank.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed at a record closing low against the US dollar on Friday after stock indices crashed over 1%, tracking their global peers amid rising geopolitical tension and weak economic data from the US.
The Indian currency depreciated 3 paise to end at a record closing low of Rs 83.75 after opening at Rs 83.73 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at Rs 83.72 on Thursday.