Airtel, Vodafone, Others Jump On Jefferies' Outlook On Telecom Sector

Shares of telecom stocks jumped on Jefferies' outlook on the recently released Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data for the month of July, which suggested Jio and Bharti Airtel Ltd. would continue to gain market share in the near term. This, even as both companies and Vodafone Idea Ltd. saw a decline in subscriber count after taking up tariff hikes.

Vodafone Idea has also secured an approximately Rs 30,000-crore deal with global telecom equipment suppliers Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, according to an exchange filing on Sept. 22.

TRAI proposed a 'unified service authorisation' to encompass a range of telephone services, including mobile, satellite, landline, broadband, and internet on Wednesday. This recommendation on the service authorisations framework was released by the telecom regulator, though it did not specifically address over-the-top services.

The regulator called for the central government to issue service authorisations, based on predefined criteria, instead of entering into any entity specific agreement.