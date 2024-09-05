Aditya Birla Fashion To Raise Rs 500 Crore Via NCDs

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. will raise funds up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures. At a meeting on Thursday, the finance committee of the board of directors approved raising of funds by way of issuance of the NCDs, according to an exchange filing.

The board's merger and takeover committee also approved the allotment of 5.57 crore fully paid-up shares at a face value Rs 10 each to TCNS Holdings. The record date is Sept. 3 and 11 fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value Rs 10 each will be allotted for every six fully paid-up equity shares of TCNS of face value Rs 2 each, it said.