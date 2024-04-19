Aditya Birla Fashion Board Approves Demerger Of Madura Fashion And Lifestyle

The board of directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. approved the demerger of its Madura Fashion and Lifestyle business into a separate entity. The newly formed entity will be named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. and will be listed after the demerger.

Each of the listed companies will have separate capital structures, independent growth trajectories and value creation opportunities, according to a statement.

The demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement. After the completion of the demerger, all the shareholders will receive identical shareholding in the newly formed entity, it said.

(This is a developing story)