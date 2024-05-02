Astec LifeSciences Rallies After Adi Godrej Makes Rs 545-Crore Open Offer

Adi Godrej and family have made an open offer to acquire a 26% stake in

Astec LifeSciences Ltd., causing the shares of the chemical manufacturer to rally. Nadir Godrej is leading the offer to buy more than 50.99 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,069.75 per share, aggregating to Rs 545.5 crore, the company told the exchanges on Thursday. This is at a discount of 17% to the last closing price of the stock.

The open offer comes after the Godrej family announced an organisational realignment to divide the $5.7-billion empire. Astec is a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Ltd., which will be led by Nadir Godrej as chairperson alongside his brother Adi and their immediate families.

Nadir Godrej, Tanya Dubash, Nisaba Godrej and Pirojsha Godrej are the acquirers in the open offer. Adi Godrej, Rati Godrej, Karla Bookman, Burjis Godrej, other family members and several family trusts will be persons acting in concert for the acquisition, it said.