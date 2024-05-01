Godrej Duo To Continue Alliance For Land Development In Mumbai's Vikhroli

The Godrej family has unveiled a new shareholding structure within the sprawling group, with a focus on restructuring their land bank holdings.

As part of the ownership realignment, Godrej & Boyce — the owner-developer — and Godrej Properties Ltd. — the development manager — will continue their memorandums of understanding executed from time to time for the development of the former's land in Mumbai's suburb Vikhroli.

The proposed development will take place when the landowner Godrej & Boyce is desirous of developing the land, according to a joint release.

"The future development of Vikhroli presents a unique opportunity to create a holistic space in the metropolis of Mumbai where urban development and biodiversity co-exists harmoniously," Jamshyd Godrej, chairperson and managing director of Godrej & Boyce, said. "Godrej Construction and Godrej Properties bring complementary strengths, which has translated into the launch of successful real estate projects in Vikhroli."

Godrej Construction, a division of Godrej & Boyce, completed the design and construction of four phases of Godrej Platinum, a residential project encompassing a total built-up area of 1 million square feet. The project was marketed by Godrej Properties. In March 2024, a new project named Godrej Vistas was successfully launched under this arrangement.

"We look forward to continuing our association with Godrej & Boyce with a view to make Vikhroli into a world-class neighborhood," Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Properties, said.