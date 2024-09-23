Adani Total Gas Share Price Gains Over 8% On $375 Million Funding From International Lenders

Five international lenders, including BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. participated in the initial financing, the release by Adani Total Gas added, and stated that the investment will fast-track the capital expenditure to expand the company's gas distribution network into "34 authorised geographical areas across 13 states".



"This development agenda shall cater to up to 14% of India’s population covering more than 200 million people," the filing said. The expansion will deepen the penetration of Piped Natural Gas and Compressed Natural Gas infrastructure, creating an ecosystem for a gas-based economy.