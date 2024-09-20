Adani Total Gas Secures Largest Global Financing Of $375 Million For CGD Business

Adani Total Gas Ltd. said on Friday that it secured a funding of $375 million from international lenders to expand its city gas distribution network. This is the largest global financing in the CGD business, the company said in a release.

The funding will allow ATGL to expand its network to cover "over 200 million people, covering 14% of India’s population". The funding involves an initial commitment of $315 million "with accordion feature to enhance the commitments", it said.

Five international lenders, including BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. participated in the initial financing, the release added.

The investment will fast track the capital expenditure to expand the company's gas distribution network into "34 authorised geographical areas across 13 states", ATGL said.

The expansion will deepen the penetration of piped natural gas and compressed natural gas infrastructure, creating an "ecosystem for a gas-based economy", it added.