Adani Ports Price Target Hiked As Kotak Sees 30% Upside — Details Inside

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. sees a price target hike by Kotak Institutional Equities, citing the company's fast growth, rapid value creation and expanding port portfolio. The target price for Adani Ports has been raised to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,840, which implies a 30% upside to current levels.

The research firm has a buy rating on the stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in its latest report, highlighted the strong contributions from Adani Ports' newly commissioned assets and East Coast acquisition, both of which have boosted the company's growth visibility.

Kotak further projects steady volume growth across APSEZ's portfolio, with transshipment terminals likely to deliver strong performance in the years to come. The brokerage firm particularly underscored Mundra and Krishnapatnam terminals.