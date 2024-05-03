Adani Ports Q4 Review: Brokerages Raise Target Price As Growth Outlook Remains Bright

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is anticipated to outpace India's overall growth, driven by a balanced port mix along the western and eastern coastlines and a diversified cargo mix. The company continues to invest heavily in the ports and logistics business to drive growth, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Ltd.

Nuvama Research expects volumes of 460–480 million tonnes in the current financial year, with Mundra volumes to surpass 200 MT. Adani Ports is expected to consolidate revenues in the range of Rs 290–310 billion, with the net debt to Ebitda expected to be 2.2–2.5 times.

The company expects capital expenditure to be in the range of Rs 105–115 billion. The newly acquired ports and also the Colombo terminal will start operations during the year, aiding volume growth, Nuvama Research said.

Adani Ports' net profit rose 76.87% to Rs 2,014.8 crore in the fourth quarter of last financial year in line with estimates. India's largest private port operator's consolidated revenue rose 18.96% to Rs 6,896.5 crore, meeting estimates.