Adani Ports Target Price Raised By Citi On Healthy Guidance, Stock Remains Top Pick

Citi Research has raised the target price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., saying that the strong results in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 and a healthy guidance makes the stock the brokerage's top pick despite its recent outperformance.

Citi maintains a 'buy' rating and raised the target price to Rs 1,782 apiece from Rs 1,564 earlier, implying a potential upside of 33.1% from the previous close. The brokerage also has a positive catalyst watch open.

"High quality and dominant underlying business, attractive valuations with the stock trading 16 times EV/Ebitda and 26 times P/E on FY26, and resolution of most group-related issues make Adani Ports particularly attractive and as a result, it remains our top pick despite outperformance," Citi said.