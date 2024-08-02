Adani Ports Q1 Review: Analysts Up Target Price As India’s Infra Story To Aid Growth

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. received multiple target price upgrades following its strong first-quarter earnings. Analysts believe the Adani-group company is the best long-term stock that reflects India’s infrastructure growth story.

HSBC Global Research views the Adani Ports as a long-term proxy for India’s trade and infrastructure growth. The addition of the Vizhinjam and Colombo terminals should strengthen its capacity and pricing power, the brokerage said in a July 1 note.

The company is committed to expanding capacity at key domestic ports, including Mundra, the note said. On the international front, the ramp-up in Vizhinjam and Tanzania ports could provide better growth visibility, HSBC said.

Jefferies noted "buy the leader" as Adani Ports continues to move from strength to strength, with market share rising to 27% from 14% in fiscal 2015. "As core port Ebitda growth remains upward of double digits, backed by volumes, we remain positive on the stock."

The company remains optimistic of growing at two-to-three times India volume growth between new port additions, deepening customer base, and shipping line tie-ups, the brokerage said.