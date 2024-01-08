Adani Ports Is Citi's Top Pick On Strong Growth, Short-Seller Case Verdict

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is Citi Research's top pick as it expects strong growth in volume, revenue and Ebitda including good cash flows.

The market share of the company and its industry dominance are set to increase in the port and logistics industry in India as it continues to execute well and grow its dominance in these sectors, according to Citi Research.

"With the final Supreme Court judgement on the short-seller case a few days ago, the controversy is behind us," Citi said in its Jan. 7 note. "This, combined with good cash flows and improving leverage, should drive stock price performance."

Citi Research has a 'buy' rating on the stock while raising the target price to Rs 1,368 from Rs 1,213, implying an upside of 18.8%.