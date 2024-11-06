Adani Group Stocks Rally, Add Rs 54,381 Crore In Market Cap

New Delhi Television Ltd. was the top gainer among the group companies, followed by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. NDTV stock rose as much as 16.02% to Rs 191.40 during the session. It closed 12.58% higher at Rs 185.72.

Earlier in the day, Adani Energy Solutions rose 7.48% to Rs 1,090.95 apiece, while Adani Green Energy rose as much as 5.46% to Rs 1,733.95 per share. This comes after Nuvama's forecast that Adani Energy Solutions could be added to the MSCI index in the November rejig.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. also rose 5.3% to Rs 3,070 per share and closed 4.48% higher. The share in the last one year has risen 35.63%.