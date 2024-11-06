Adani Group Stocks Rally, Add Rs 54,381 Crore In Market Cap

NDTV ProfitMarketsAdani Group Stocks Rally, Add Rs 54,381 Crore In Market Cap
New Delhi Television Ltd. was the top gainer among the group companies, followed by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

06 Nov 2024, 08:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The share price of all the companies in the Adani Group advanced on Wednesday, adding Rs 54,381.06 crore worth of wealth to the investors' kitty. The market cap of Adani Group companies rose to Rs 16 lakh crore.

Shares of Adani Group companies gained, while the NSE Nifty 50 recorded the best session since Sept. 20 and the BSE Sensex since Oct. 28. The Nifty 50 ended 270.75 points or 1.12% higher at 24,484.05, and the Sensex closed 901.50 points or 1.13% up at 80,378.13.

New Delhi Television Ltd. was the top gainer among the group companies, followed by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. NDTV stock rose as much as 16.02% to Rs 191.40 during the session. It closed 12.58% higher at Rs 185.72.

Earlier in the day, Adani Energy Solutions rose 7.48% to Rs 1,090.95 apiece, while Adani Green Energy rose as much as 5.46% to Rs 1,733.95 per share. This comes after Nuvama's forecast that Adani Energy Solutions could be added to the MSCI index in the November rejig.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. also rose 5.3% to Rs 3,070 per share and closed 4.48% higher. The share in the last one year has risen 35.63%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. rose as much as 3.96% to Rs 1,328, while Adani Total Gas Ltd. rose 4.15%. Both stocks closed 3.06% and 2.80% higher respectively.

Adani Power Ltd. also saw a 3.9% surge to pare gains and closed 2.13% higher at Rs 616.30. The share in the last one year has risen 56.42%. ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. closed nearly over 2% higher at Rs 2,359.55 and Rs 582.65 apiece respectively.

Sanghi Industries Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. were trading flat and closed 0.67% and 0.37% higher respectively.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

