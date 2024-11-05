MSCI November Rejig: Nuvama Sees Boost In HDFC Bank Weightage, Inclusion Of Adani Energy

The November round of rejig in MSCI indices may lead to a boost in HDFC Bank Ltd.'s weightage, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

HDFC Bank could attract inflows amounting to $1.88 billion, Nuvama said in a report released on Tuesday, two days before the scheduled rejig of the MSCI indices. The private lender is included under the MSCI Global Standard Index.

As per Nuvama's forecast, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., along with Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., and Alkem Laboratories Ltd., could be added to the index. Among the probable additions is also BSE Ltd., one of the two main stock exchanges in India.

The official announcement on the adjustments in the MSCI indices is scheduled at 2:30 a.m. (IST) on Nov. 7. The rejig will come into effect on Nov. 25.