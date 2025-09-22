Adani Group Stocks Continue To Rally After SEBI Clean Chit

Shares of Adani Group companies continued its impressive rally in Monday's trade, after the Securities & Exchange Board of India handed a clean chit to the group last week, finding no evidence of allegations made by Hindenburg Research.

The regulator, in its final report, imposed no penalty and cleared Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. of any liabilities. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and Adani Enterprises Managing Director Rajesh Adani were also cleared of any wrongdoings.

In addition, SEBI reported no liabilities were also found on Jugeshinder Singh either, as well as Milestone Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd. and Rehvar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

As per the SEBI order, no violation was found on account of related-party transactions. The market watchdog also found no manipulative transactions or unfair trade practices.

This served as a great impetus for the shares of Adani Group companies, all of which saw a strong rally on Friday.