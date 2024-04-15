Adani Green Records 35% Growth In Operational Capacity In FY24
Adani Green Energy Ltd. recorded a 35% year-on-year increase in its operational capacity with the greenfield addition of solar and wind power projects in the financial year 2024. The company aims for two-times locked-in growth in its renewable capacity to 45,000 megawatts by 2030, which is 10% of India’s renewable energy target.
During the year, the country's largest renewable player became India’s first to surpass 10,000 megawatt of renewable energy capacity.
In FY24, the operational capacity rose to 10,934 megawatts with the greenfield addition of 2,418 megawatt solar and 430 megawatt wind power plants, the company said in an investor presentation on Monday.
This includes the operationalisation of 2,000 megawatts as part of the ongoing development of the world’s largest 30,000 megawatt renewable energy project in Khavda, Gujarat.
"Massive greenfield renewable energy capacity addition of 2.8 gigawatts demonstrates unprecedented speed and scale of execution," the company said.
Further, the sale of energy increased by 47% year-on-year at 21,806 million units in FY24, and the company recorded a consistently high solar portfolio capacity utilisation factor of 24.5%, backed by 99.7% plant availability.
Wind portfolio capacity utilisation stood at 29.4% with a 420 bps improvement, while hybrid portfolio capacity utilisation improved by 520 bps at 40.7%.