Adani Green Can Rally 75%, Says Jefferies As It Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Jefferies pointed out several strengths that support Adani Green's growth, including strong industry tailwinds and power demand growth exceeding 7%. The brokerage believes that power capex investments projected should rise 2.2-times to $280 billion in fiscal 2024–2030.

The brokerage also highlighted the significance of the Khavda project in Gujarat, where Adani Green is developing 30 gigawatts of its planned 50 gigawatt capacity by 2030. Jefferies estimates a 15% industry market share by 2030, up from less than 10% currently.

Adani Green's current net debt-to-equity ratio is high due to its aggressive capacity expansion, but it is expected to decrease to 2.8-times by 2030, Jefferies said. According to the note, the company's capital management has been prudent, including advance land acquisition and locking rates through long-term bonds.

Jefferies also identified the potential risks—execution delays, particularly at the Khavda project—and aggressive bidding strategies. Whereas the catalysts are the pickup in the renewable project execution and ramp-up of hydro-pumped storage for round-the-clock bids.