Adani Green Energy Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles To Rs 629 Crore

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s net profit increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
The renewable energy company's net profit rose 95% year-on-year to Rs 629 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 323 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Adani Green Energy Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 31% at Rs 2,834 crore versus Rs 2,162 crore.
Ebitda rose 26% at Rs 2,420 crore versus Rs 1,921 crore.
Ebitda margin at 85.4% versus 88.9%.
Net profit up 95% at Rs 629 crore versus Rs 323 crore.
