Adani Green Energy Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles To Rs 629 Crore
Adani Green Energy Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles To Rs 629 Crore

Adani Green Energy's net profit rose 95% year-on-year to Rs 629 crore in the quarter-ended June.

25 Jul 2024, 03:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Adani Green Energy)

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s net profit increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The renewable energy company's net profit rose 95% year-on-year to Rs 629 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 323 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Adani Green Energy Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 31% at Rs 2,834 crore versus Rs 2,162 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 26% at Rs 2,420 crore versus Rs 1,921 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 85.4% versus 88.9%.

  • Net profit up 95% at Rs 629 crore versus Rs 323 crore.

(This is a developing story).

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

