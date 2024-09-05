Adani Enterprises To Close NCD Issue Worth Rs 400 Crore On Sept. 6

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is set to close up to 80,00,000 of redeemable nonconvertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 400 crore on Sept. 6, 2024, instead of the original date that was Sept. 17, 2024, according to the company's filing on the BSE.

The NCDs have an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore, aggregating in value up to Rs 800 crore.

"The newspaper advertisement to this effect shall be published by the company in the same newspapers in which the pre-issue advertisement was published," the company said in an exchange filing.

"The maiden public non-convertible debenture issue of Adani Enterprises Ltd. was subscribed 179.14% (or 1.79 times) to the base issue of Rs 400 crore on the first day of bidding," NDTV Profit reported.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.01% lower at Rs 3,015.35 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.21% dip on the NSE Nifty 50.