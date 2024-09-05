Adani Enterprises' Maiden Bond Issue Oversubscribed On First Day

The maiden public non-convertible debenture issue of Adani Enterprises Ltd. was subscribed 179.14% (or 1.79 times) to the base issue of Rs 400 crore on the first day of bidding.

The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate plans to raise up to Rs 800 crore through secured, listed, and redeemable non-convertible bond issues.

The Adani group flagship's debt issue can retain oversubscription, or greenshoe, of up to an additional Rs 400 crore. The issue opened for subscription on Sept. 4 and will close on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. CARE Ltd. has assigned a 'CARE A+', a positive rating to the NCD issue.

The company will offer an effective yield of up to 9.90% per annum, and the NCDs will be listed and traded in dematerialised form on BSE and NSE. The allotment to investors will be on first come basis.