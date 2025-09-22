Adani Enterprises Shares Rally As Jefferies Maintains Bullish Call — Check Target Price

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is rallying in early Tuesday morning trade after Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating, with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,000, citing progress on the Navi Mumbai airport, renewable energy business and SEBI's clean chit.

Following the positive note, the stock is trading with gains of 3%, reaching intraday high of Rs 2,610. Over one month, the stock has given returns of more than 11%.

Adani Enterprises' management said the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to launch Oct. 25, with an initial passenger handling capacity of 20 million annually, Jefferies noted.

The company is aiming is target over 80% capacity utilisation by FY27. The brokerage firm noted that management also discussed new tariff structures across its airport portfolio, which does show greather profitability.