Adani Enterprises Share Price Jumps Nearly 5%, Fourth Top Contributor On Nifty 50

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s share price rose nearly 5% on Wednesday to become the fourth top contributor to the NSE Nifty 50 index. The stock rose 4.88% to Rs 2,987.50 apiece, the highest level since Oct. 18.

Adani Enterprises extended its winning streak for a third day, adding 6.53% to its market capitalisation. It was trading 4.50% higher at Rs 2,976.75 apiece as of 12:14 p.m., compared to a 0.11% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

In terms of point contribution, Adani Enterprises, which holds 0.65% weightage in the benchmark Nifty 50, contributed 7.09 points. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were the top three contributors in terms of points.

The company also held a leading position among other Adani Group companies. Adani group stocks gained on Wednesday after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd.'s second quarter result boosted sentiment for the stocks.