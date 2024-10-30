Brokerages Bullish On Adani Ports As Company Looks Set To Capitalise On India’s Trade Growth

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is gearing up for sustained growth as new port additions and strategic expansions position it at the forefront of India's trade and logistics boom. Both Jefferies and CLSA remain bullish on APSEZ, citing the aggressive increase in market share and promising future volume growth fueled by new acquisitions and logistics expansions.

Brokerages expect Adani Ports to benefit from both domestic and international port additions.

Jefferies holds a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports, focusing on the company’s plans for a two to three times growth in volume relative to India’s overall port traffic. This growth is driven by the expansion into new markets, like the Tanzania operations, and continued investments in domestic capacity.

Jefferies has hiked the target price on the stock from Rs 1,855 to Rs 1,910, implying a potential upside of 37%.