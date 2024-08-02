Adani Enterprises Q1: Jeffries Raises Target Price With 20% Upside Potential

Adani Enterprises received a target price revision from brokerage firm Jeffries after it reported a notable 49% Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) increase in in its first quarter performance, primarily fueled by robust growth in its new energy and airport businesses.

Jeffries has issued a bullish note on Adani Enterprises, setting a target price of Rs 3,800 per share, which represents a 20% upside from current levels. The brokerage has also put a 'buy' rating for the stock.

The optimistic outlook from Jeffries is driven by strong performance indicators and strategic growth in key sectors for the company.

The new energy sector and airport operations have been standout performers, with Ebitda in these segments growing four and a half times year-on-year, and the airport business alone seeing a 33% increase in EBITDA.