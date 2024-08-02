Adani Enterprises Q1: Jeffries Raises Target Price With 20% Upside Potential
Jeffries has issued a bullish note on Adani Enterprises, setting a target price of Rs 3,800 per share.
Adani Enterprises received a target price revision from brokerage firm Jeffries after it reported a notable 49% Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) increase in in its first quarter performance, primarily fueled by robust growth in its new energy and airport businesses.
Jeffries has issued a bullish note on Adani Enterprises, setting a target price of Rs 3,800 per share, which represents a 20% upside from current levels. The brokerage has also put a 'buy' rating for the stock.
The optimistic outlook from Jeffries is driven by strong performance indicators and strategic growth in key sectors for the company.
The new energy sector and airport operations have been standout performers, with Ebitda in these segments growing four and a half times year-on-year, and the airport business alone seeing a 33% increase in EBITDA.
These areas are significantly driving Adani Enterprises' financial performance and contributing to its overall growth trajectory.
Jeffries views Adani Enterprises as strategically positioned to leverage industry tailwinds, with its new business ventures now accounting for 60% of the company's Ebitda.
This shift reflects a broader trend of value unlocking, which Jeffries believes will continue over the next few years. The recent announcements of demergers, including Adani Wilmar and the new energy business, align with this positive outlook and are expected to enhance the company's strategic focus and operational efficiency.
However, Jeffries notes that Adani Enterprises has experienced a rise in net debt, which increased from Rs 41,600 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 50,200 crore by the end of Q1 FY25. This increase is attributed to an ambitious Rs 80,000 crore capital expenditure plan for FY25.
Despite the ballooning debt, Jeffries maintains that the capital expenditure is a positive indicator of growth and expansion, reinforcing their constructive view on the company's future performance.
