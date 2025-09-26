Accenture Q4 Review: Cautious FY26 Guidance To Weigh On Indian IT Stocks, Brokerages Say

Brokerages including Jefferies and Goldman Sachs, warn that Accenture’s latest muted growth guidance will likely weigh on the Indian IT services sector, posing downside risks to consensus expectations for accelerated growth in the fiscal year 2027.

Despite a notable pick-up in Generative AI projects, Accenture’s forward-looking statements suggest that these projects are not yet driving a increase in overall IT services budgets, leading to sustained softness in discretionary spending.

Accenture reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2025, with revenue rising 7% year-on-year to $17.6 billion, above the Wall Street estimates of $17.38 billion, driven by resilient demand from enterprise clients for its AI-driven consulting and services. Shares of the Dublin-based tech giant were up 3.7% in volatile premarket trading.

Jefferies notes that the organic revenue growth outlook suggests a steady-to-moderating pace for the next fiscal year, which challenges the widely held belief that Indian IT firms will see a sharp acceleration in financial year 2027.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs points out that its revenue growth expectation for India IT for the 12 months ending September 2026 is not materially different from Accenture's financial year 2026 guidance. This implies that the full-year FY27 revenue growth estimate of 6.1% year-over-year could be at risk if there is no significant improvement in discretionary demand.

Citi reinforces this caution, expecting financial year 2026 to be the third consecutive low-growth year for the industry due to factors like AI disruption, the rise of Global Capability Centers, and increased competitive intensity.