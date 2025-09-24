US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Edges Higher As Alibaba's AI Bet Lifts Sentiments

Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Edges Higher As Alibaba's AI Bet Lifts Sentiments
Nasdaq Composite opened 0.32% higher to trade at 22,645.91, while the wider index, S&P 500, opened 0.19% higher to trade at 6,669.25.

24 Sep 2025, 07:15 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wall Street resumed its rally on Wednesday. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Wall Street resumed its rally on Wednesday. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, along with S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, as Alibaba's big AI bet has lifted the sentiment around tech stocks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged to amp up spending in its artificial intelligence initiatives.

(This is a developing story)

