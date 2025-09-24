US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Edges Higher As Alibaba's AI Bet Lifts Sentiments

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, along with S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, as Alibaba's big AI bet has lifted the sentiment around tech stocks.

Nasdaq Composite opened 0.32% higher to trade at 22,645.91, while the wider index, S&P 500, opened 0.19% higher to trade at 6,669.25; and Dow Jones was trading 0.21% up at 46,390.05.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged to amp up spending in its artificial intelligence initiatives.

(This is a developing story)