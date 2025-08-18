AC Stocks Blue Star, Voltas Surge On GST Rate Cut Expectations

India's air conditioner companies' stocks Blue Star Ltd., Voltas Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd., and EPACK Durable Ltd. surged on Monday after Prime Minister Modi announced the proposal for massive reforms in Goods and Service tax. The likely changes may bring down the rate of these consumer durable goods from the current 28% to 18%.

Voltas led the rally with nearly 10% surge, followed by Blue Star. PG Electroplast, and EPACK Durable are the other AC stocks that have risen over 7%.

"The Centre has circulated the draft of the next-generation GST reforms among states and sought their cooperation to implement the proposal before Diwali," said the PM.