ABB India Gains After Q2 Profit Jumps 50%

Shares of ABB India rose as much as 4.05% before paring gains to trade 0.47% higher at Rs 7,980 apiece as of 12:14 a.m. This compares to a 0.99% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 76.51% in the last 12 months and 71.28% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 52.26.

Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy', nine suggest a 'hold' and nine recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 1.3%.