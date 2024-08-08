NDTV ProfitEarningsABB India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 50%
ABB India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 50%

Net profit increased 50% to Rs 443.49 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 295.63 crore in the year-ago period.

08 Aug 2024, 04:36 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ABB India Ltd.'s office building. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
ABB India Ltd.'s office building. (Source: Company website)

ABB India Ltd.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of calendar year 2024. The company follows January to December period to report its quarterly results.

Net profit increased 50% to Rs 443.49 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 295.63 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing issued on Thursday.

The consolidated revenue of the company rose 12.8% to Rs 2,830.86 crore, as compared with Rs 2,508.63 crore over the same period last year.

ABB India Q2 CY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 12.8% to Rs 2,830.86 crore versus Rs 2,508.63 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 56% to Rs 542.49 crore versus Rs 348.72 crore.

  • Ebitda margin expanded to 19.2% versus 13.9%.

  • Net profit up 50% to Rs 2,830.86 crore versus Rs 2,508.63 crore.

Shares of ABB India closed 1.01% higher at Rs 7,950 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, as compared with a 0.87% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

