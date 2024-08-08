ABB India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 50%

ABB India Ltd.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of calendar year 2024. The company follows January to December period to report its quarterly results.

Net profit increased 50% to Rs 443.49 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 295.63 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing issued on Thursday.

The consolidated revenue of the company rose 12.8% to Rs 2,830.86 crore, as compared with Rs 2,508.63 crore over the same period last year.