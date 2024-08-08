ABB India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 50%
ABB India Ltd.'s net profit rose in the second quarter of calendar year 2024. The company follows January to December period to report its quarterly results.
Net profit increased 50% to Rs 443.49 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 295.63 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing issued on Thursday.
The consolidated revenue of the company rose 12.8% to Rs 2,830.86 crore, as compared with Rs 2,508.63 crore over the same period last year.
ABB India Q2 CY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Ebitda rose 56% to Rs 542.49 crore versus Rs 348.72 crore.
Ebitda margin expanded to 19.2% versus 13.9%.
Shares of ABB India closed 1.01% higher at Rs 7,950 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, as compared with a 0.87% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.