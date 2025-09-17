45 Dividend Stocks: SJVN, GMDC, Hindustan Copper, Shakti Pumps — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
The two PSU stocks with an upcoming dividend are SJVN and Gujarat Mineral Development Corp.
Shares of SJVN Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Shakti Pumps Ltd., and 42 other companies will be of interest on Wednesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Sept. 18, then shares must be purchased by Sept. 17.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stocks To Watch
The two PSU stocks with an upcoming dividend are SJVN and Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. SJVN will pay a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per share for the financial year 2025. GMDC will pay Rs 10.1.
Hindustan Copper has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.46, while Shakti Pumps will issue a dividend of Rs 1. IRM Energy Ltd. will pay out a dividend of Rs 1.5.
Other notable names include Ashiana Housing Ltd., Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd., Goodluck India Ltd., Kamdhenu Ltd., NCL Industries Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd. and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
