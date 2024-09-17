100 Days Of Modi 3.0: Sensex Gains 6,600 Points, Nifty Over 2,100

The first 100 days of the third Narendra Modi-led government have seen a stellar boost in India's benchmark equity indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex has soared nearly 6,600 points, or 8.6%, to 83,079.66 at Tuesday's close since June 9, when Prime Minister Modi took the oath of office for the third time.

In the same period, the NSE Nifty 50 has surged 2,160 points, or 9.3%, to 25,418.55.

Both indices closed at record highs on Tuesday as market participants shifted their focus to the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, starting later in the day.

The BJP failed to secure a simple majority of its own in the recent Lok Sabha elections and has to depend on allies like the TDP, JD(U) and LJP(RV) to prop up the National Democratic Alliance government. The party secured 240 seats, 32 short of the majority, while the NDA tally hit 293.