Brokers Likely To Settle With SEBI Over Alleged Ties To Algo Trading Platform

NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyBrokers Likely To Settle With SEBI Over Alleged Ties To Algo Trading Platform
Brokerages named in the investigation include major players like Zerodha, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bajaj Financial Securities, and 5Paisa Capital.

11 Nov 2024, 11:29 AM IST
NDTV Profit
The development follows a notice issued by SEBI about a month ago to over 120 stockbrokers in connection with their involvement with Tradetron. (Photo source: Sajeet Manghat/NDTV Profit)
Brokerages will likely settle with the Securities and Exchange Board of India over the industrywide notice sent for association with Tradetron, an algo trading platform, sources familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit. This is being done to avoid the lengthy adjudication process to save time and resources.However, formal settlement requests still need to be submitted to the regulator.The development follows a notice issued by SEBI ...
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT