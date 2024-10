SEBI Issues Notices To Over 120 Stockbrokers For Association With Tradetron

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued notices to over 120 stockbrokers for their association with Tradetron, an algorithmic trading platform, as per people aware of the matter and the contents of the notice. The move comes as part of an investigation into potential violation of regulations by these brokers.

Zerodha, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., 5Paisa Capital Ltd. and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. are some of the brokerages that are part of the list.

Tradetron allows users to automate their trading strategies. However, SEBI’s 2022 circular prohibits any association with platforms offering assured returns. Some strategies available on the platform allegedly promised assured returns, leading to concerns over violations of SEBI's regulations.

Under SEBI’s rules, particularly Regulation 9(f) of the SEBI (Stock Brokers and Sub-Brokers) Regulations, 1992, stockbrokers are required to adhere to a strict code of conduct. The investigation aims to determine whether brokers have breached these rules by partnering with Tradetron.