Zee Entertainment Moves NCLT To Implement Sony Merger Deal
Culver Max Entertainment Pvt., had issued a notice terminating the definitive agreements entered with Zee
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has moved to the National Company Law Tribunal to seek directions to implement the merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary.
Zee issued a reply to Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt., specifically denying any breach of obligations under the MCA and reiterated that the company has complied with all its obligations in good faith, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Sony Pictures, now called Culver Max Entertainment Pvt., had issued a notice terminating the definitive agreements entered with Zee.
Zee has denied that Culver and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. are entitled to terminate the MCA and the claim for termination fee of $90 million "is legally untenable and has no basis whatsoever".
Zee has initiated appropriate legal action to contest Culver and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, it said.
Zee promoter Subhash Chandra has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing SEBI of trying to scuttle the conglomerate's merger with the Japan-based company.
In a Jan. 16 letter, that NDTV Profit has reviewed, Chandra said the capital markets regulator had been acting with a "predetermined mind" and sought Sitharaman's intervention to safeguard the interest of minority shareholders.
Shares of Zee recovered on Wednesday after it tanked over 30% on Tuesday following the termination of the deal.
Shares of Zee closed 6.70% higher at Rs 166.35 apiece, as compared with a 0.98% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.