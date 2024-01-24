Zee Entertainment Moves NCLT To Implement Sony Merger Deal

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has moved to the National Company Law Tribunal to seek directions to implement the merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary.

Zee issued a reply to Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt., specifically denying any breach of obligations under the MCA and reiterated that the company has complied with all its obligations in good faith, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Sony Pictures, now called Culver Max Entertainment Pvt., had issued a notice terminating the definitive agreements entered with Zee.

Zee has denied that Culver and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. are entitled to terminate the MCA and the claim for termination fee of $90 million "is legally untenable and has no basis whatsoever".

Zee has initiated appropriate legal action to contest Culver and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, it said.