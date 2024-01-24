Subhash Chandra Accused SEBI Of Trying To Scuttle Zee-Sony Merger

Subhash Chandra, founder and promoter of the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing the market regulator of trying to scuttle the conglomerate's merger with Japan’s Sony Group.

In a Jan. 16 letter, a week before Sony called off its merger plans with Zee, Chandra said the Securities and Exchange Board of India has been acting with a "predetermined mind" and sought the minister's intervention to safeguard the interest of minority shareholders. NDTV Profit has reviewed the letter.

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt., now called Culver Max Entertainment Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp., on Jan. 22 issued a notice terminating the definitive merger agreements entered with Zee, according to its statement. The merger did not close by the end date as, among other things, the closing conditions were not satisfied by then, the statement said.